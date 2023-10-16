Lori Vallow: Judge orders release of 'Doomsday Mom' murder victim's body to next of kin

A judge in Idaho has issued a ruling on the body of a seven-year-old child whose adoptive mother has been convicted in connection with his murder.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum, Judge Steven Boyce has ordered that the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow may be released to his next of kin. The order was dated Oct. 16, but did not state who is JJ's next of kin.

JJ's remains, along with those of his sister Tylee Ryan, were discovered on an Idaho property in June 2020. Legal arrangements have reportedly not been made with regards to the remains that belonged to Tylee.

At the time JJ and Tylee's remains were discovered, the property belonged to Chad Daybell, who got married with Lori Vallow weeks after JJ and Tylee were last seen.

On May 15, 2023, almost three years after JJ and Tylee's remains were found, Lori Vallow was found guilty of killing the two, and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, Vallow's lawyers have filed a notice of appeal. Chad Daybell is awaiting trial on the same murder charges as Vallow.

Vallow's conviction and subsequent sentencing in Idaho were the culmination of a three-year investigation that uncovered bizarre claims by Vallow that her son and daughter were zombies, and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. The case has captured national and international media attention.

