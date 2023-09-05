Lori Vallow files notice of appeal of murder conviction

Lori Vallow Daybell's lawyers have filed a notice of appeal after the so-called "Doomsday Mom" was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the murders of her two youngest children and her husband's previous wife.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband Chad Daybell's previous wife ." Chad Daybell is awaiting trial on the same murder charges as Lori.

Lori Vallow prison mugshot

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an extradition request for Vallow Daybell to be brought back to Maricopa County to face charges in connection to the death of Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was the husband of Vallow Daybell's niece.

Police say Vallow Daybell conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, who shot and killed Charles in 2019. Gilbert detectives allege Cox also shot at Boudreaux but missed.