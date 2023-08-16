Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow: Gov. Hobbs signs extradition request for 'Doomsday Mom'

By and
Published 
Updated 4:46PM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - We have confirmed with Arizona officials that an extradition request for convicted child killer Lori Vallow has been signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, and has been sent back to the State of Idaho.

Vallow, also known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom," was found guilty in May 2023 of six charges, including the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, both of whom were her children. On July 31, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho judge.

This latest development came months after officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they intend to extradite Vallow back to Arizona in connection with the death of Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was the husband of Vallow's niece.

Vallow's conviction and subsequent sentencing in Idaho were the culmination of a three-year investigation that uncovered bizarre claims by Vallow that her son and daughter were zombies, and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. JJ and Tylee's disappearance, as well as the subsequent discovery of their remains in Idaho, also captured national and international media attention.

During Vallow's trial in Idaho, prosecutors described Vallow as a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, while the defense team said she was normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader.

