Lost Lake Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning on Arizona-California border

A wildfire has scorched more than 5,000 acres along the Arizona-California border, and firefighters are working to contain the flames.

The Lost Lake Fire, which sparked 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona, has burned 5,715 acres so far with 47% containment. Officials say the fire started the morning of May 26 and is burning on the California side of the Colorado River.

Evacuations are underway for 15 homes along 15th Avenue in a neighborhood on the Arizona side of the border, but crews expect residents to be able to return home by the end of the day on May 30.

People can visit the Parker Community Senior Center at 1115 12th St. for more assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Closures

Highway 95 between 2nd Avenue and Vidal Junction

Latest updates: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8122/

Timeline of the Lost Lake Fire

May 30

The fire is now at 47% containment. It has burned over 5,700 acres. Residents evacuated along 15th Avenue are expected to be able to return to their homes at the end of the day.

May 29

May 27

Lost Lake Fire (Photo: Jessica Everett-Ellerman)

