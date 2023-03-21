MacKenzie Scott launches new 'open call' to donate $250 million to nonprofits

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau
20
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:36 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

MacKenzie Scott launches new 'open call' to donate $250 million to nonprofits

By Glenn Gamboa
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Money
Associated Press
GettyImages-1092347690.jpg article

FILE - MacKenzie Bezos attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

MacKenzie Scott is launching a $250 million "open call" for community-focused nonprofits that the billionaire philanthropist can fund.

Through her organization Yield Giving, Scott plans to make unrestricted $1 million donations to 250 nonprofits selected in the process, which she calls a "new pathway to support for organizations making positive change in their communities." To apply, the nonprofits must have annual operating budgets larger than $1 million, but less than $5 million for at least two of the past five years.

"Teams on the front lines of challenges have insights no one else can offer," Scott said in a statement. "So there are three big headlines here in my heart: Community changemakers can nominate themselves. Community changemakers get feedback from their peers. Community changemakers have a powerful role in funding decisions."

The open call marks the first time nonprofits can reach out to Scott for potential funding. Until now, Scott and her team secretly contacted organizations they were interested in funding first, then offered them unrestricted donations after receiving information about the group’s work and financials.

Since 2019, when she pledged to donate the majority of her wealth, Scott has given more than $14 billion in unrestricted funds to 1,600 nonprofit organizations. According to Forbes, Scott is currently worth more than $26 billion.

Scott said in a statement that she is excited to partner with nonprofit Lever for Change, which will manage the open call process to find community-focused organizations advancing people of modest means and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles.

"This open call is designed to empower and strengthen communities across the United States that are often overlooked," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change, an affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. "We are looking for organizations that are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The awards will recognize teams that demonstrate the potential to make progress toward reducing disparities in health, education, economic outcomes, and other critical issues."

Organizations need to register to apply before May 5 and complete their applications by June 12. The applications will be reviewed by peers, who will select up to 1,000 finalists in the fall. Those finalists will then be evaluated by a publicly named panel selected for their related experience. The 250 winners will be announced in early 2024.

Scott does not discuss the reasons behind her philanthropy, beyond essays on her website. However, some experts have said the open call process is a continuation of her desire to change philanthropy.

Phil Buchanan, president of The Center for Effective Philanthropy, said when Scott originally announced her open call plans in December that her approach says, "We as donors can yield to those talented people in nonprofits working closest to communities who know best what is needed and how to do it."

