Major I-17 closure, other Phoenix-area freeway restrictions planned this weekend: What you need to know

Several Phoenix-area freeways will have closures and restrictions this weekend due to construction and road work, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Interstate 17

Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions between Northern and Peoria avenues because of a Valley Metro light rail extension project.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue, along with the southbound ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus, will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking State Route 51 or Loop 101 to get around. I-17 traffic will be detoured to 19th or 35th Avenue to get past the closure.

Loop 202

Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed intermittently in both directions near Priest Drive from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for utility line work.

Rolling closures are expected to last up to 15 minutes at a time.

Additionally, Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be narrowed to one or two lanes between Elliot and Higley roads starting from Jan. 16 to Thursday, Jan. 20 due to pavement maintenance.

