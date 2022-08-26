Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29

Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB

Broadway Road on-ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB HOV ramp to US 60 EB

US 60 WB HOV ramp to I-10 WB

Alternate routes: Drivers can try taking Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound or US 60 eastbound to get on Loop 101 Price southbound. Then, people can take Loop 202 Santan westbound to get around the closure.

People commuting from the west Valley can take Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 EB, past the closure.

-

I-10 EB will also be restricted to two lanes near Warner Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 for pavement work.

The on- and off-ramps at Warner will be closed.

-

I-10 westbound will be narrowed to two lanes between Southern Ave and Broadway from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

It'll also be restricted to two lanes near Baseline Road from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The off-ramp at Baseline will be closed.

-

In Buckeye, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Loop 202

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be shut down between Val Vista and Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for work on the Lindsay Road interchange project.

The on-ramps at Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Try exiting early and using local streets like Williams Field or Germann roads.

SR 51

In Phoenix, the on- and off-ramps for State Route 51 at Northern Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for a city paving project.

Expect to see lane restrictions on Northern Avenue near the SR 51 area.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends exiting at Glendale Avenue and using 16th Street northbound to reach Northern.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory