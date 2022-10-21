Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 21-24

More freeway closures and restrictions will go into effect on I-10, I-17 and Loop 303 in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend:

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between US 60 and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock, Rural and Mill

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends detouring to Loop 202 Santan or US 60 eastbound to get on Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to get around the closure.

-

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will also be closed between SR 143 / 48th Street and US 60 starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 until 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road will be closed.

Alternate route: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to Loop 101 southbound, then take US 60 westbound to get back on I-10 past the closure.

-

40th Street will also be shut down in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The 40th Street on-ramp to I-10 eastbound will be closed.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps between Thunderbird and Bell, along with the on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive and Deer Valley Road, will be shut down.

The on-ramp at Pinnacle Peak will be open.

Additionally, the Loop 101 ramps to I-17 northbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit early and take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around the closure. Those on Deer Valley Road can use the I-17 frontage road to reach the Pinnacle Peak on-ramp.

Loop 303

The westbound lanes of Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will stay open, but the off-ramps will be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive.

Alternate route: Try State Route 74 westbound to Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

Loop 101

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria will be restricted to one lane between Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.