Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 23-26

Multiple closures are expected on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend on Interstate 10, Loop 303, and Interstate 17.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway

US 60 EB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

HOV ramps at the I-10, US 60 interchange

The on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will stay open.

Additionally, 40th Street northbound will be closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Drivers can detour on northbound 48th Street to University Drive.

Alternate routes: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to southbound Loop 101, then take Loop 202 Santan westbound to avoid the closure. I-10 drivers and SR 143 southbound traffic entering I-10 eastbound will be detoured to US 60 eastbound.

-

In Buckeye, I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane near Watson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for a freeway widening project.

Loop 303

The northbound lanes of Loop 303 will be closed between Van Buren Street and Happy Valley Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 for pavement work.

Both I-10 ramps to Loop 303 NB will be shut down.

Alternate route: The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends Loop 101 northbound as an alternate route.

-

The southbound lanes will be shut down between Happy Valley Parkway and I-10 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for pavement sealing as well.

The on-ramp at Jomax Parkway will be closed.

Alternate route: Drivers can take surface streets and use Loop 101 southbound.

I-17

In Phoenix, Interstate 17 will be restricted to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria avenues starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for work related to Valley Metro's light rail construction project.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory



Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: