18-year-old man shot at Westgate Entertainment District, 3 suspects sought

Glendale Police say an 18-year-old man at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale was shot several times on Monday afternoon and three suspects are now on the run.

At around 4 p.m. on July 10, police began showing up at the popular shopping and dining area just off Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.

Glendale Police say they responded after reports of a shooting. They learned two groups of people were arguing, one inside a car and the other outside.

The group inside a light-colored sedan began shooting, and an 18-year-old man was struck several times as the suspects sped off. It's not known how many people inside the car were armed.

The victim then ran to the north side of the parking lot and police say a passerby saw him. The passerby started giving medical aid to him and was said to also have a gun on him and pointed it at the suspect car, but did not fire at anyone.

The victim has critical injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for three suspects. Their descriptions haven't been given.

"This is Westgate, so this is a very popular when it comes to not only entertainment but for people to dine and shop. So this potentially could have been a much worse situation," Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

Previous shootings at Westgate

This isn't the first shooting at Westgate.

On June 4 of this year, police responded to a reported gunfight that broke out. No injuries were reported in that case.

In the summer of 2020, 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. admitted to carrying out a shooting at Westgate and said he intended to injure 10 people. Hernandez told police he had been bullied and wanted to gain respect.

One victim, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl had non-life threatening injuries and a 30-year-old woman was not hospitalized.

