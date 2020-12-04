Man, 39, killed in freak accident at Irving car wash

article

Police say a man was killed in a freak accident while trying to get a car through a car wash in Irving.

The accident happened at the Wash Masters Car Wash in Irving around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Irving police say the 39-year-old man got trapped in the car washing machine. He was working around the machine when he somehow got trapped in the equipment.

"It appeared that somehow he ended up getting trapped in the equipment there while trying to get a car through the car wash," an officer at the scene said.

The man later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police say it’s nothing more than a horrific accident, and there is no criminal investigation.