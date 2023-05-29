Man accused of manslaughter, assault in deadly Chandler crash

A man has been arrested in connection to a three-car crash in Chandler that left one person dead, and another person seriously hurt.

According to police, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on May 29 near Dobson and Ray Roads, when the driver of a 2014 Dodge Avenger, 29-year-old Jorrell Yazzie, rear-ended a Chevrolet Camaro, sending it into the opposite lanes of traffic where it crashed into a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camaro, 43-year-old Maurice Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Chon Tran, the 68-year-old driver of the Camry, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

"Jorrell Yazzie is suspected of impairment, and investigators believe speed was a factor in the initial accident," Chandler Police said. "He was being treated for minor injuries and then booked into jail with charges submitted against him for Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault."

According to court documents, Yazzie's BAC was .226, nearly three times the legal limit.

