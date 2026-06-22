Man accused of leaving cats, rattlesnakes in hot truck in Mohave County

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The Brief Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check for animals left in a car in direct sunlight. When officers arrived, they found several animals inside the vehicle and the bed of the truck. 76-year-old David Leslie Cox was arrested for 22 counts of animal cruelty and one count of felony endangerment.



A 76-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty and felony endangerment in Mohave County, according to authorities.

What we know:

Mohave County and Animal Control (AC) Officers responded to a reported welfare check at the 5000 block of Highway 68 in Golden Valley on June 20 at 5 p.m.

The backstory:

A vehicle was reported for sitting in the direct sun with multiple cat cages in the bed of the truck. The individual who reported the welfare check said they were "worried about the animals' welfare" because the truck had been parked in the sun for an "extended period of time."

After deputies arrived, they found multiple cats in each cage. They requested AC officers to respond for an Animal Cruelty investigation. AC officers found more cats inside the cab of the vehicle, an "aquarium type habitat" and buckets with live and dead rattlesnakes inside, including a baby Mojave Green rattlesnake.

Dig deeper:

The owner of the truck, David Leslie Cox, of California, was arrested on 22 counts of animal cruelty and one count of felony endangerment.

Once they concluded their search, Deputy and AC officers found a total of 16 cats and five rattlesnakes. One cat and three rattlesnakes were dead. Mohave County is pursuing endangerment charges because Cox did not tell officers about the rattlesnakes before searching his vehicle.

What's next:

The investigation is still open.

Map of the area.