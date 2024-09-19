Man arrested in string of Valley massage parlor burglaries

The Brief Mitchell Briggs was arrested in connection to several burglaries and robberies at massage parlors across the Valley. Briggs is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping. Briggs is jailed on a $90,000 bond.



A man accused of committing a string of burglaries and robberies at Valley massage parlors has been arrested.

According to court documents, Mitchell Briggs was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Investigators say Briggs used a special tool to break out the front windows of the businesses and then go inside and steal money. In some of the robberies, police say Briggs got into a physical confrontation with employees.

The crimes spanned over several cities, including Peoria, where four massage parlors were broken into during the overnight hours on Sept. 5.

Related article

Police say they obtained surveillance video from several of the burglaries and found $10,000 in cash at Briggs' home, plus a ledger containing the addresses of 65 different massage parlors. On the list were several locations that had been crossed out in red ink, with a dollar amount next to them.

Briggs is being held on a $90,000 bond.

Mitchell Briggs is accused of committing several burglaries and robberies at Valley massage parlors.