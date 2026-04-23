Man badly hurt after construction site shooting; fugitive found in air vent | Nightly Roundup

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West Valley shooting leaves man badly hurt; where a person who had been on the run for years was found by police; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 23,. 2026.

1. Man badly hurt in AZ construction site shooting

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2. Another shooting rocks southern U.S. state

3. "Jumping worms" continue to spread in the U.S.

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4. Fugitive found in air vent

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5. Arizona Cardinals make draft pick

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