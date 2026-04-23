Man badly hurt after construction site shooting; fugitive found in air vent | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - West Valley shooting leaves man badly hurt; where a person who had been on the run for years was found by police; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 23,. 2026.
1. Man badly hurt in AZ construction site shooting
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A shooting on Thursday at a construction site near State Farm Stadium in Glendale left a man in critical condition. Police say a second man was taken into custody.
2. Another shooting rocks southern U.S. state
A shooting inside a mall food court in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has left one other dead, and police say some of the suspects may have taken off before officers arrived.
3. "Jumping worms" continue to spread in the U.S.
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An invasive "crazy worm" is spreading, and it can wreak havoc on your garden.
4. Fugitive found in air vent
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A fugitive on the run for nearly two years was arrested Monday in Moultrie, Georgia, after being found hiding in a floor air vent, authorities said.
5. Arizona Cardinals make draft pick
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Jeremiyah Love has been selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Get ready for another cooldown, as temperatures in the 80s make a return to the Valley in the coming days.
Get the Full Forecast