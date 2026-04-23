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Man badly hurt after construction site shooting; fugitive found in air vent | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 23, 2026 6:54pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - West Valley shooting leaves man badly hurt; where a person who had been on the run for years was found by police; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 23,. 2026.

1. Man badly hurt in AZ construction site shooting

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Construction site shooting near State Farm Stadium leaves 1 in critical condition
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Construction site shooting near State Farm Stadium leaves 1 in critical condition

A shooting on Thursday at a construction site near State Farm Stadium in Glendale left a man in critical condition. Police say a second man was taken into custody.

2. Another shooting rocks southern U.S. state

1 dead, 5 others hurt in Louisiana mall shooting

1 dead, 5 others hurt in Louisiana mall shooting

A shooting inside a mall food court in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has left one other dead, and police say some of the suspects may have taken off before officers arrived.

3. "Jumping worms" continue to spread in the U.S.

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Invasive jumping worms are spreading in the US, and they can't be eradicated
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Invasive jumping worms are spreading in the US, and they can't be eradicated

An invasive "crazy worm" is spreading, and it can wreak havoc on your garden.

4. Fugitive found in air vent

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Two-year fugitive found hiding in air vent, taken into custody
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Two-year fugitive found hiding in air vent, taken into custody

A fugitive on the run for nearly two years was arrested Monday in Moultrie, Georgia, after being found hiding in a floor air vent, authorities said.

5. Arizona Cardinals make draft pick

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NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals choose Jeremiyah Love
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NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals choose Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love has been selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/23/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/23/26

Get ready for another cooldown, as temperatures in the 80s make a return to the Valley in the coming days.

Get the Full Forecast

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