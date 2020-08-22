Expand / Collapse search
Man bites trooper, abandons 6-year-old along toll road in Northwest Indiana

Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
FOX 32 Chicago

HAMMOND, Ind. - A man bit a trooper and abandoned a child early Saturday morning in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said that a trooper pulled the man over on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 1.3 around 4:50 a.m. for an equipment violation. State police said the man refused to identify himself, became combative, and bit the trooper on the arm.

The trooper fired his taser "to no effect."

State Police said that meanwhile, a 6-year-old child got out of the car and wandered close to traffic. The trooper told the child to get back in the car and the man took off into the brush.

The child was released to their mother.

The car was impounded. Indiana State Police are working to locate the suspect.

