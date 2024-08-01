Man dies after falling 400 feet at Grand Canyon

article

Crews have recovered the body of a man who died after falling at the Grand Canyon.

The incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. on July 31 near Pipe Creek Overlook.

The National Park Service says crews responded to the area after receiving a report of a man who fell from the rim.

Once at the scene, the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, a 20-year-old North Carolina man, was found 400 feet below.

"Mr. Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall," NPS said. "An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office."

NPS encourages park visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, keep a safe distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim and stay behind railings and fences.

Map of Pipe Creek Overlook