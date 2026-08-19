Man doused ex-girlfriend in gasoline, set her on fire after breakup: Phoenix PD

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The Brief Phoenix police arrested Anthony Nahle, 24, after he allegedly poured gasoline on his ex-girlfriend and ignited her outside her apartment following a May breakup. Police say the victim was forced to undergo multiple skin graft surgeries while lying to hospital staff that her injuries stemmed from a carburetor fire, as Nahle remained constantly at her bedside and threatened to kill her if she contacted authorities. After coming forward to police in August, the victim captured a phone call in which Nahle reportedly admitted to setting her on fire and confessed he originally contemplated shooting her.



Phoenix police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of dousing his ex-girlfriend with gasoline and setting her on fire after a breakup, according to court documents released Wednesday.

What we know:

Angel Anthony Nahle was taken into custody on Aug. 18 at his workplace in Tempe and booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, stalking and aggravated domestic violence. Investigators say the victim suffered extensive third-degree burns requiring multiple surgeries and skin grafts after the May attack, which she was initially forced to conceal out of fear for her life.

The backstory:

According to a probable cause statement, the incident unfolded on the morning of May 25 at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. Police say Nahle spent the night repeatedly calling and texting his ex-girlfriend after she ended their relationship. During a FaceTime call, Nahle allegedly showed her a water bottle filled with gasoline and threatened to burn her car. When he arrived unannounced at her residence, the victim walked outside to try to calm him down. As she briefly looked away, investigators say Nahle splashed gasoline onto the left side of her body, uttered a profane insult and struck a lighter at his waist, instantly igniting her clothes and skin.

As the victim struggled to put out the flames, Nahle reportedly helped pull off her burning shirt before she was rushed to the Valleywise Health Burn Center. Court records say Nahle then ordered the woman to tell hospital staff her injuries were caused by a carburetor fire, remaining by her bedside constantly to prevent her from speaking with law enforcement. Terrified of retaliation, the victim said she remained in the relationship for weeks out of fear before finally reporting the crime to Phoenix police on Aug. 4.

Dig deeper:

Investigators obtained text messages in which Nahle allegedly admitted to his anger, referenced the burning and warned that he would not be able to stop himself if a similar situation happened again. On Aug. 15, the victim secretly recorded a phone call with Nahle in which he confessed to considering shooting her that night before ultimately deciding to pour gasoline on her, according to court records.

Members of the Phoenix Police Maryvale Neighborhood Enforcement Team found Nahle at his job on Meadow Drive in Tempe on Tuesday morning. Upon being brought in for questioning, Nahle invoked his Miranda rights and refused to answer questions. Records show Nahle has prior convictions for robbery, criminal damage and domestic violence.

What's next:

He remains held on a $400,000 bond as the victim expresses fear he will kill her if released. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Map of the area where police say the attack occurred: