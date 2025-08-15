Man found dead in front of south Phoenix home: PD
PHOENIX - A man was found dead in front of a home early Friday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers on Aug. 15 responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 7th and Southern Avenues just before 3:45 a.m.
Once at the scene, the officers found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear how he died.
What's next:
Police say more information on the incident is expected to be released on Friday.
Map of where the shooting happened