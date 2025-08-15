Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in front of south Phoenix home: PD

Updated  August 15, 2025 9:14am MST
The Brief

    • A man was found dead on Aug. 15 near 7th and Southern Avenues.
    • Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found the man on the ground in front of a home.
    • The victim wasn't identified.

PHOENIX - A man was found dead in front of a home early Friday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers on Aug. 15 responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 7th and Southern Avenues just before 3:45 a.m.

Once at the scene, the officers found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 7th and Southern Avenues on Aug. 15 and found a man dead in front of a home.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear how he died.

What's next:

Police say more information on the incident is expected to be released on Friday.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

