Man found dead in front of south Phoenix home: PD

A man was found dead in front of a home early Friday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers on Aug. 15 responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 7th and Southern Avenues just before 3:45 a.m.

Once at the scene, the officers found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear how he died.

What's next:

Police say more information on the incident is expected to be released on Friday.

Map of where the shooting happened