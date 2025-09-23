Man found shot to death in West Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A West Valley shooting that left one man dead is under investigation.
What we know:
Phoenix police responded to a home on 52nd Drive and Hubbell Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a person being shot.
Inside the home, 28-year-old Gabriel Soto Hernandez was found with "at least one gunshot wound."
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives identified a potential suspect as 43-year-old Edward Sanchez. He was later arrested and admitted to his involvement, but claimed self-defense.
Sanchez was booked on multiple charges, including murder, according to police.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.