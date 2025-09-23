Man found shot to death in West Phoenix home

The Brief A man was found shot to death inside a home in West Phoenix on Sept. 21. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Gabriel Soto Hernandez. A suspect, 43-year-old Edward Sanchez, was arrested and booked on murder charges.



A West Valley shooting that left one man dead is under investigation.

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to a home on 52nd Drive and Hubbell Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a person being shot.

Inside the home, 28-year-old Gabriel Soto Hernandez was found with "at least one gunshot wound."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified a potential suspect as 43-year-old Edward Sanchez. He was later arrested and admitted to his involvement, but claimed self-defense.

Sanchez was booked on multiple charges, including murder, according to police.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.