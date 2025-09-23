Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
2
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Man found shot to death in West Phoenix home

By
Published  September 23, 2025 7:05pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was found shot to death inside a home in West Phoenix on Sept. 21.
    • The victim was identified as 28-year-old Gabriel Soto Hernandez.
    • A suspect, 43-year-old Edward Sanchez, was arrested and booked on murder charges.

PHOENIX - A West Valley shooting that left one man dead is under investigation. 

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to a home on 52nd Drive and Hubbell Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a person being shot.

Inside the home, 28-year-old Gabriel Soto Hernandez was found with "at least one gunshot wound."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified a potential suspect as 43-year-old Edward Sanchez. He was later arrested and admitted to his involvement, but claimed self-defense.

Sanchez was booked on multiple charges, including murder, according to police.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews