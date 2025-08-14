Man gets prison time for crashing SUV into Buckeye apartment

The Brief Keith Auzenne was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of probation. Authorities say Auzenne assaulted his girlfriend before crashing an SUV into an apartment last year near Baseline and Miller Roads. A child who was inside the apartment at the time of the crash was hurt.



A man who authorities say assaulted his girlfriend before crashing an SUV into a west Valley apartment building with children inside has been sentenced to prison.

Keith Auzenne received eight years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful use of means of transportation, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The backstory:

On Sept. 2, 2024, police say an SUV crashed into the Cholla Ranch Apartments.

"The SUV hit a curb and went airborne for 54 feet, flew through a block wall, and continued in the air another 59 feet before hitting an apartment porch near Baseline and Miller Roads," MCAO said.

The crash sent debris flying into the apartment, where two adults and four children were inside. One of the children suffered minor injuries.

Auzenne's girlfriend was initially behind the wheel before authorities say he forced her into the backseat during an argument.

"Auzenne started speeding – reaching 104 miles per hour – while holding his girlfriend down," MCAO said.

After the crash, Auzenne fled from the scene but was later found and arrested.

According to court documents, Auzenne told police he "thought about running the vehicle into a pick-up truck to end his and her life" at an intersection, but swerved at the last moment.

" Driving a vehicle with total disregard for everyone in his path was not an accident, it was a choice," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "This defendant’s actions, rooted in domestic abuse, put innocent lives at risk, and it’s fortunate that no one was seriously hurt. Anyone in Maricopa County who endanger others so carelessly will face serious consequences."

Following his release from prison, Auzenne will be on probation for four years.

