Man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

A 34-year-old man is in "serious condition" after an officer-involved shooting near 24th Street and Buckeye Road Friday evening, Phoenix police say.

Police say the man, armed with a knife, was "cutting himself and bleeding" when officers approached him. He refused to drop the knife and walked into traffic, yelling at police to "shoot him," officials said in a statement.

Police say they tased and shot him him, and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one else was harmed in the incident.