Man indicted for murder in decapitation death of his mother: MCAO

article

The Brief Alejandro Gonzalez was indicted for murder in the death of his mother, 49-year-old Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio. Rubio's decapitated body was found inside her home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Gonzalez is jailed on a $1 million cash bond.



A man arrested in the gruesome killing of his mother in Glendale has been indicted for murder.

On Sept. 27, the decapitated body of 49-year-old Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio was found inside her home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say Rubio's family had planned a surprise birthday party for her, but she did not show up for the celebration.

The victim's son, Alejandro Gonzalez, was later arrested for her death.

"Alejandro admitted to stabbing his mother numerous times using a kitchen knife, followed by decapitating her," police said.

Related article

Following his arrest, Gonzalez was booked into jail on a $1 million cash bond.

On Oct. 7, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Gonzalez was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder, theft of means of transportation and tampering with physical evidence.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.