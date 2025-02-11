Man injured in Ahwatukee apartment incident involved in Tempe crash: Phoenix PD

The Brief A man who was hurt following an incident at an Ahwatukee apartment was involved in a crash in Tempe. The crash happened near Priest Drive and Warner Road. Tempe and Phoenix Police officials have given differing accounts on what led up to the crash.



An investigation is underway after a man who was involved in an alleged domestic violence incident in Ahwatukee was subsequently involved in a Tempe crash.

Traffic restrictions were in place at Priest Drive and Warner Road for some time as a result of the crash.

What we know:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, officers were called to an apartment near Warner Road and 48th Street for a fight call that was later understood to be related to the crash at Priest and Warner. The apartment is located in Ahwatukee, which is part of the City of Phoenix.

"Officers learned that a domestic violence fight between an adult male and adult female started at the apartment when the male suspect began verbally arguing with the victim. The victim's family member attempted to separate the two and led to the male suspect receiving injuries not believed to be related to a shooting," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Phoenix Police say the suspect later drove away, and was involved in a minor crash in Tempe.

"The suspect was taken to the hospital for precaution and upon his release will be booked into jail," read a portion of the statement.

When asked for additional details, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said the suspect was highly uncooperative on scene, and refused to explain how he got hurt.

Dig deeper:

Tempe Police and Phoenix Police have provided differing accounts on what happened in the leadup to the crash.

According to earlier Tempe Police statements, the man was shot in the head at an unknown location, and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

In a later statement provided by Phoenix Police officials, the man did suffer injuries, but they are not consistent with a gunshot wound.

We spoke one of the drivers involved in the crash to learn more about what happened.

What they're saying:

"He was going pretty fast," said the white van's driver, identified only as ‘Richard.’ "I think from the looks of it, he was going over 67 miles per hour, so he was going fast."

