Man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, police say

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:11PM
Texas
FOX TV Digital Team
f7130c60-4e45-4bdf-a988-7fb3d4149b2e-MarioRodriguez-1.jpg article

Mario Rodriquez (Photo: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

AMARILLO, Texas. - An Oklahoma man is charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, Amarillo Police said.

Police said it happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 23-year-old Marisela Mendoza, had been shot multiple times. She died later at an area hospital.

The suspect, 30-year-old Mario Rodriquez, fled the parking lot in a gray car with an Oklahoma license plate, prompting an AMBER Alert for two small children. The alert was canceled about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when Rodriquez was arrested in nearby Hereford. The two girls were found, but police haven’t released any information about their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038 or Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.