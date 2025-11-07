Man sentenced for leaving kids in hot car outside Phoenix adult shop

The Brief Ascencio Largo was sentenced to four months in jail and 10 years of probation for leaving his four children in a hot car outside a Phoenix adult shop in July. Police found the children, who were safely rescued, inside the car where the temperature had reached 125 degrees while Largo was inside one of the shop's theater rooms.



A man who left his four children inside a hot car while he was in an adult shop has been sentenced to four months in jail and 10 years of probation.

What we know:

Ascencio Largo was arrested in July after police found his children inside a car parked at The Adult Shoppe near 24th and Madison streets.

Officers said they located Largo inside one of the shop's theater rooms.

Police said the temperature inside the vehicle reached 125 degrees. The children were rescued safely.

"The internal temperature of the children was taken, and each was near 100 degrees Fahrenheit," police previously said.

