Man shot by Mohave County Sheriff's deputy during domestic violence call

A man was shot by a deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 7. The Kingman Police Department is now investigating.

Just before 4:30 a.m., a deputy responded to the area of Tom White Drive and Pierce Ferry Road for reports of a domestic violence situation.

"The initial deputy on scene made contact with the victim and then the suspect. While attempting to take the suspect into custody for Domestic Violence charges, the suspect began to resist and assaulted the deputy. During the fight, the deputy fired one shot at the suspect, striking him," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The alleged suspect was taken into custody once more deputies arrived. He was then taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Per policy, the deputy who struck the man was placed on paid administrative leave.