Man shot, killed in west Phoenix; suspect detained

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter was detained at the scene.

"Detectives are currently speaking with all individuals related to this incident to include witness [sic] in attempts to learn what led up to the shooting," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

No identities were released.

