Lori Vallow's son, Colby Ryan, arrested in Maricopa County on suspicion of sex crimes

article

The son of Lori Vallow, the Arizona mother accused of killing her two kids, was arrested on Sept. 3 on suspicion of sex crimes.

Colby Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Sept. 4 and is accused of two counts of sex crimes involving assault against a woman.

A family member tells FOX 10's Justin Lum these accusations stem from a domestic violence-related incident.

Ryan is the oldest son and only living child of Vallow.

Background on the Vallow case

The case involving Vallow, which first began as the disappearances of her two children with Phoenix area ties - Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan – has since uncovered a complex sequence of events that have garnered national and international media attention.

In parts of the case involving Vallow's children, we first reported that JJ and Tylee went missing in the months after the death of Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow in July 2019.

Vallow and Daybell were married in November 2019, and in January 2020, Vallow, who was in Hawaii by that time, was served with an order to physically produce JJ and Tylee.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and remains found on Daybell's property in June 2020 were later confirmed to be those of JJ and Tylee.