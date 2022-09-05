Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow's son, Colby Ryan, arrested in Maricopa County on suspicion of sex crimes

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:50PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Colby Ryan

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The son of Lori Vallow, the Arizona mother accused of killing her two kids, was arrested on Sept. 3 on suspicion of sex crimes.

Colby Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Sept. 4 and is accused of two counts of sex crimes involving assault against a woman.

A family member tells FOX 10's Justin Lum these accusations stem from a domestic violence-related incident.

Ryan is the oldest son and only living child of Vallow.

Background on the Vallow case

The case involving Vallow, which first began as the disappearances of her two children with Phoenix area ties - Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan – has since uncovered a complex sequence of events that have garnered national and international media attention.

In parts of the case involving Vallow's children, we first reported that JJ and Tylee went missing in the months after the death of Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow in July 2019.

Vallow and Daybell were married in November 2019, and in January 2020, Vallow, who was in Hawaii by that time, was served with an order to physically produce JJ and Tylee.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and remains found on Daybell's property in June 2020 were later confirmed to be those of JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mother' smirked, smiled during court appearance
article

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mother' smirked, smiled during court appearance

Lawyers for Lori Vallow, the so-called ‘Doomsday Mother’ accused of murdering her two children, argued the language in her indictment during an Idaho court appearance on Aug. 16.

Here's why Lori Vallow lost her lawyer amid her criminal case
article

Here's why Lori Vallow lost her lawyer amid her criminal case

Lori Vallow's attorney has been disqualified from representing her any further during her criminal case after it was found he also represented her husband, Chad Daybell, previously, court documents say.

Lori Vallow investigation: Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings
article

Lori Vallow investigation: Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings

Months after her husband's death, relatives of Lori Vallow worried about the whereabouts of the couple’s 7-year-old son, and even the boy’s school in Arizona relayed a lie Vallow told that raised red flags: that his father had died from suicide. In reality, he had been shot and killed by her brother, according to newly released police documents.