Glendale police officer, 2 women hurt in crash

A police officer and two women were hospitalized following a crash early Tuesday morning in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 83rd and Glendale Avenues.

The officer and two women from the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The collision was officer involved but there was no extrication from the police vehicle or the citizen vehicle," police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The intersection was shut down for several hours on Tuesday.

