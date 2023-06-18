Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death in Gilbert parking lot

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert detectives are trying to find a suspect after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in a parking lot overnight.

The man, described only as being 22 years old, was located near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue at 1:16 a.m. on June 18.

Police say he had been stabbed after a fight with an unknown suspect.

The 22-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500.

