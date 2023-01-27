Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege

An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city.

In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.

"The Eloy Police Department located and arrested Marcus at his residence in Eloy, AZ, where he was subsequently booked into PCSO Jail for three counts of Making a terrorist threats and false reporting," read a portion of Eloy Police's statement.

Eloy Police officials say there are no active threats to the community, and also thanked officials with the Casa Grande Police Department for helping with the investigation.

