Man who called for Phoenix Suns owner's exit sings different tune as team returns to the NBA Finals

Just two season off the worst record in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns are so close to bringing home a championship, and a die hard Suns fan who once called on team owner Robert Sarver to step down is turning a new leaf.

In late 2017, billboards with the hashtag #SarverOut were displayed on electronic billboard near Grand Avenue and Loop 101. Alex Smith set up a GoFundMe for the endeavor, and raised thousands of dollars to put up the billboards.

"I think it's real easy to take fans for granted, and just expect them to show up everyday because we're an NBA team, come see us," said Alex Smith in 2017. "At the end of the day, people like myself don't have money to throw away for these tickets, if we're not seeing any value for it."

At the time, the Suns troubles even caught national attention, with a Sports Illustrated article that even advocated Sarver to sell the Suns.

"He's a smart businessman, that's how he made his money, and I think he'd be silly not to look at the current value of the team right now and see what he can get for it," said Smith in 2017.

Nowadays, Smith is singing a different tune.

"It is really hard to put into words, to go from the last ten years or so to four games away from bringing home the championships," said Smith.

Smith said he is happy the Suns' bad days are in the past, at least for now.

"It is hard to wash away ten bad years with one good year, especially in sports. Winning seems to fix everything right now. I have nothing but love for Robert Sarver if he has learned from his ways and the errors of his ways, and continues to invest and bring good players, coaches," said Smith.

