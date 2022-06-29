Man, woman found dead at home near Kingman; surveillance video of suspect released

Authorities in Mohave County are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead near Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on June 28 to a home in the 9200 block of E. Dilligaf Road east of Kingman for reports of two dead people.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the two deceased subjects, one male and one female, were victims of a double homicide," the sheriff's office said.

The victims have been identified as 73-year-old Retta Atkins and 50-year-old Darren Vanhouten.

Investigators say an unknown person was seen on surveillance video at the home at the time of the double homicide.

The person is described as a 20-to-30-year-old light-skinned man with glasses, who is 5'6" to 6'0" tall, with dark hair, and 150-170 pounds.

"It is believed that the suspect may have received an injury to their left shoulder area and should have an obvious wound in that area," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a man and a woman near Kingman. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says they have received multiple leads on the suspect that have been investigated and eliminated.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-024010.

