Many in Scottsdale not letting COVID-19 get in the way of celebrating Valentine’s Day

Old Town Scottsdale is packed with people celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with many hitting the shops and enjoying a meal out.

"We are going to Alien Donut over there. Also going to a plant nursery, dinner at probably the steakhouse," said Brian Hoffman.

All of them spending time with loves ones, whether that be a significant other, friends or family.

"Hanging with the family. Family’s important," says Bailey Utley of her Valentine's Day plans.

Madi Johnson flew in from California to hang out with extended family in the Valley, saying, "Just came down for the weekend. Thankfully flights were cheap." For Johnson, COVID-19 didn’t change any Valentine’s or Galentine's plans.

Hoffman says that he had planned to do some traveling, but now he and his loved one, Emma, are laying low, dining outdoors and keeping socially distant.

They were not about to let COVID-19 entirely spoil their special weekend. "When you are kept inside you just don’t get the same experience," Hoffman said.