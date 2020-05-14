Many Phoenix metro area malls reopening May 16

Several Valley shopping malls are getting ready to open their doors to customers, but the experience won't be quite the same as it was in the coronavirus-free days of the past.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of several indoor malls that are currently disinfecting and preparing to let customers in on May 16 and managers expect customers with pent-up shopping energy will make a big comeback.

"People are excited about coming back shopping. I think we'll start out modestly, but as the days and the weeks go on, it's going to start to build," said Scottsdale Fashion Square Property Manager, Christina Lanoue.

Sanitation stations, social distancing signs and signage that goes over the new shopping guidelines are abundant. Housekeepers will be highly visible.

Masks are not required to enter the mall or in the common area, but "I can gurantee you 99% of our stores will be recommend or require you to wear a mask," said Lanoue

No longer are the carefree days of roaming in and out of stores. You'll likely see people waiting for their turn to enter and shop because stores will enforce a one-customer-to-one-associate rule.

The food court will open with noticably reduced capacity.

At least 40% of the stores are set to welcome people back into their shops.

"Those people that want to get into the store and have that touch, and that smell, that interaction with that associate.. they're just going to have to be a little more patient," said Lanoue.

Arizona Mills, Chandler Fashion Square, Arrowhead Town Center, Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Sky and Superstition Springs Center are also opening May 16.

