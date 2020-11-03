Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel in 'serious condition' for bleeding in her brain

article

FOX 10 has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has underwent emergency surgery for bleeding to her brain, according to the county attorney's office.

According to a statement by Jennifer Liewer with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Adel is currently in serious but stable condition.

"Her family is grateful for the outpouring of support and asks for continued prayers for Allister. This is understandably a very difficult situation and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time," the statement read.

Officials did not provide specifics on Adel's medical condition.

Hemorraging in the brain can occur either within the brain or between the brain and the skull, according to Harvard Medical School. Symptoms can often appear without warning and are life-threatening.

Brain bleed poses a significant danger because it increases pressure inside of the skull.

"For those who survive a brain hemorrhage, recovery is slow. A minority of people are able to recover complete or near-complete functioning within 30 days of the stroke," according to Harvard.

Adel was appointed as Maricopa County Attorney in October 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court. Adel's appointment was for the remainder of Montgomery's term, was was set to end in January 2021.

Earlier in her career, Adel worked as a prosecutor, administrative law judge and general counsel for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Adel is running for another term as the county attorney, and is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Julie Gunnigle. According to unofficial numbers, Gunnigle is ahead in the race for Maricopa County Attorney, with 52% of the votes. 58% of precincts have reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.