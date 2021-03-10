Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks concerns, solutions to deadly force

article

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 10 regarding his concerns and possible solutions to the use of deadly force in law enforcement.

According to a news release, Penzone will discuss his "concerns, prospective and potential solutions for the challenges related to law enforcement deadly force incidents, and subsequent investigations."

The news release explicitly mentions HB 2765, a bill introduced by State Rep. Reginald Bolding and co-sponsored by State Reps. Jennifer Longdon and Diego Rodriguez, and deals with investigations into use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

The bill, if approved by the legislature and signed into law, will require an investigator or law enforcement officer who is not from the same law enforcement agency as the officer being investigated, as well as the Attorney General or the County Attorney from another county, to conduct an investigation into the officer's use of deadly force.

After an investigation is complete, the bill stipulates that findings from the investigation will be provided to the county attorney of the county in which the use of deadly force took place.

