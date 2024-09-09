Maricopa High School placed under lockdown amid bomb threat investigation

article

The Brief Maricopa High School currently under lockdown. Police say they are investigating a bomb threat, but there is no confirmed threat at this time.



Police in Maricopa say they are investigating a bomb threat at Maricopa High School.

In a brief statement, police say there is no confirmed threat at this time.

"We are taking proper measures to ensure the safety of all the students & staff of the high school," read a portion of the statement.

Meanwhile, Maricopa High School has confirmed on their website that the school has been placed on lockdown, but did not otherwise say what prompted the lockdown.

This is not the only public safety incident that affected the Pinal County community in recent weeks: on Sept. 3, a 31-year-old man named Stephen Meriwether was arrested after he allegedly barricaded himself for hours in a bedroom of a home. The barricade situation came after police tried to pull Meriwether over. Chemical agents were eventually used to force Meriwether out of the home.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

The Source Information for this article was gathered from information released by the Maricopa Police Department and Maricopa High School.

Where the high school is located