Mark Kelly named as potential president or VP candidate; central Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - An Arizona senator's name has been floated as a candidate for president or vice president after Joe Biden dropped out of the race; a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a central Phoenix apartment left a man hurt; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 22.
1. Mark Kelly named as potential president, VP candidate
While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not see reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.
2. Central Phoenix shooting leaves 1 hurt
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at an apartment near 11th and Roosevelt Streets left a man hurt.
3. VP raises nearly $50M after Biden drops out
Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised nearly $50 million in grassroots donations since President Joe Biden gave her his endorsement.
4. Deadly outbreak linked to deli meat
The CDC reported last week that two people died and at least 28 others were hospitalized across 12 states because of a listeria outbreak connected to deli meat.
5. Hearing on Trump rally shooting
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to appear on Monday before lawmakers about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Today's weather
It was a busy weather weekend for some parts of Arizona, and this week in the Valley, there will be a chance for more monsoon storms every day.