Masked thieves accused of stealing rifles, ammo using stolen vehicle sought months after crime

The Brief Two masked suspects used a stolen vehicle to smash into a gun store near Union Hills and Cave Creek Road to steal firearms and ammunition, according to Phoenix police. One suspect wore distinctive purple gloves during the commercial burglary, which occurred early in the morning. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to the identification of the individuals.



Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify suspects caught on video during a burglary at a gun shop in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The incident took place at around 12:40 a.m. on March 27, 2026, at a gun store in the area of Union Hills and Cave Creek Road, according to Detective Mike Fischer with the Phoenix Police Department.

The two suspects used a stolen vehicle to break into the business, according to Phoenix police. They allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle and then ran inside the store. When they ran out, they were reportedly carrying a couple of rifles and some ammunition.

What you can do:

Investigators are hoping the suspects may have talked to a family member or a friend.

Det. Fischer said these suspects usually talk about what they did. The distinct features on these individuals cannot be seen clearly, but they had their faces covered and one of them had purple gloves on.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects or incident is asked to give Silent Witness a call at 480-948-6377. A reward is being offered of up to $1,000.

Map of the nearby area where the incident occurred.