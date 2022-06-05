‘MasterChef’ alumni, Grubhub team up for virtual restaurant

article

A new meal delivery service from Grubhub is bringing recipes from "MasterChef" alumni to doorsteps in more than 20 markets in the U.S.

MasterChef Table is a delivery-only, virtual restaurant, also known as a "ghost kitchen," that offers recipes from four former contestants on the FOX reality cooking show: Kelsey Murphy, Dorian Hunter, Gerron Hurt and Michael Silverstein. The menu features 11 dishes, including a spicy maple bacon fried chicken sandwich and Nashville hot shrimp tacos.

"The dishes we create on 'MasterChef' are enjoyed by a few legendary judges, but as a chef, I always want as many people as possible to experience my culinary creations," said Kelsey Murphy, winner of MasterChef Season 11.

Grubhub said in a news release that the service is offered in more than 20 markets, though it has so far only named Alexandria, Va.; Boston; Bridgeport, Conn.; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York City; North Hollywood, Calif., and Washington, D.C.

Here are the dishes offered:

Kelsey Murphy: Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich; Skewered Shrimp Elotes

Dorian Hunter: Down South Quesadilla; Bangin Buffalo Chicken Fries; Italian Hoagie Burger (The Dorian Burger)

Gerron Hurt: Southern Horsey Slaw; Nashville Hot Mac n' Cheese; Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos

Michael Silverstein: Loaded Blue Cheese Lovers' Steakhouse Wedge; Queso-Smothered Texas Fajitas; Triple-Stacked Smash Burger

You can visit the MasterChef Table website to see if delivery service is offered in your area.

"MasterChef," with celebrity chef judges Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich, airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.