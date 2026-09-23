Mayes, Petersen clash in AZ AG debate; Storms bring flood risk | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest round of storms in parts of the state to why an East Valley bar is closing its doors for good, here's a look at your top stories and videos for Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
1. Arizona Attorney General candidates take part in debate
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Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Warren Petersen face off in a debate for Arizona attorney general ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Here's what to know.
Also Read: 2026 Election debate: Arizona state treasurer debate highlights key investment differences
2. From our YouTube page: Kamala Harris addresses presidential bid rumors
3. Storms bring dust, flash flood risk
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Arizona saw cooler 99-degree temps Wednesday, but evening storms, gusty winds, and blowing dust threaten the state before Hurricane Polo moisture arrives.
4. Watch: Debate over AI continues amid China leader's U.S. visit
5. Tempe Tavern is no more
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A Tempe bar that attracted considerable controversy in recent years over allegations of underage drinking has closed its doors, according to an attorney representing the establishment.