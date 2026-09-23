Mayes, Petersen clash in AZ AG debate; Storms bring flood risk | Nightly Roundup

From the latest round of storms in parts of the state to why an East Valley bar is closing its doors for good, here's a look at your top stories and videos for Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

1. Arizona Attorney General candidates take part in debate

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Also Read: 2026 Election debate: Arizona state treasurer debate highlights key investment differences

2. From our YouTube page: Kamala Harris addresses presidential bid rumors

3. Storms bring dust, flash flood risk

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4. Watch: Debate over AI continues amid China leader's U.S. visit

5. Tempe Tavern is no more