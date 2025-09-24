Mayo Clinic bans 'Graveyard Shift Coffee' truck over name, logo, owners say

The Brief Graveyard Shift Coffee, a mobile coffee truck that serves night-shift hospital workers, was told it is no longer welcome at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. A hospital representative reportedly told the father and son owners that the truck's name and logo are offensive. They say the ban from Mayo Clinic has resulted in a 40% loss of business.



The owners of a mobile coffee truck that operates at hospitals across the Valley say it is no longer welcome at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale because of its name and logo.

What we know:

Graveyard Shift Coffee, a family-owned business run by Michael Tremaine and his son, Tyler Tremaine, announced on social media that it was no longer allowed to serve coffee at Mayo Clinic, effective immediately.

The business has been operating for three and a half years, serving coffee to staff working late night hours at hospitals.

Tyler said they had been going to the Mayo Clinic on Mondays and Fridays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for two years and had never received a complaint until now. He says they have lost 40% of their work as a result.

"We just received a call Monday afternoon that our logo and our name is offensive and that we are no longer allowed to be on their premises after going there for two years," Tyler said. "I wish I knew what happened or who said something. I didn't get any information on that, but the staff has known about us for two years. I can say that for sure. The staff has been coming out consistently for two years and there has been no issues."

The coffee truck, which also operates at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Abrazo Central Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, has menu items with names like "Bone Crusher," "Bloody Eye," and "Murder Spice."

Dig deeper:

Owner, Michael, is a first responder who works 24-hour shifts as an EMS on the Gila River Indian Reservation. His son says Michael created the business after seeing that night-shift workers never received catering.

"He saw that the graveyard shift never got catering or if there was catering, there was always leftovers and cold pizza and that sort of thing, so we created this business to give the people who work night shifts a nice little treat for themselves," Tyler said.

Tyler says they would like to continue going to the Mayo Clinic and would even put a banner over their logo if needed.

The Mayo Clinic did not respond to a request for comment.