McCormick hiring for director of 'taco relations' and the job will have food perks

Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:31 PM MST until THU 12:30 AM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:10 PM MST until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Central La Paz
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert

McCormick hiring for director of 'taco relations' and the job will have food perks

By Jeanette Settembre
LOS ANGELES - Here’s one way to spice up your job search. 

McCormick, the food company known for its seasonings and spices, is hiring a director of Taco Relations designed specifically for anyone looking to get paid simply for loving – and eating – Mexican food. 

The position calls for "a deep appreciation for all things tacos" with applicants encouraged to share their best food-related prerequisites such as recipe developing skills, among other things. The chosen applicant will also get to "taste test and consult on inspirational and approachable taco recipes" and have "taco immersion (and eating) sessions," according to the job description. 

The director of Taco Relations will help develop taco seasonings, keep tabs on taco food trends on TikTok and develop content for social media for events such as "National Taco Day" and "National Margarita Day." 

The appetizing job description sounds more like a content development role, considering the job calls for someone with "excellent storytelling skills, including through video and social media." 

The gig pays up to $100,000, according to the company's job description online. 


 


 