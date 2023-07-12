Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

McDonald's Cookies & Crème pies coming to these US cities

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations

Los Angeles McDonalds looted on video

A McDonald's in Los Angeles, CA was looted by a group of people on Juneteenth. The video circulating online shows a group acting violently before it makes its way behind the counter to steal the cash register. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

McDonald’s is adding a new sweet treat to its menus in select cities.

According to McDonald’s USA, the Cookies & Crème Pie features chocolate sandwich cookie pieces mixed into a vanilla crème filling and baked into a chocolate cookie crumb crust.

READ MORE: Halo Top ice cream launches handbag for pints on the go

The new dessert will be available for a limited time starting Friday, July, 14, at participating franchises in the following cities:

  • Los Angeles
  • Seattle
  • Chicago
  • New York

The limited release menu addition comes as McDonald’s has started phasing out its McCafé Bakery menu, including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. The fast food chain started selling these baked goods less than three years ago to help boost breakfast sales.

c0a0dc79-f61a64f2-

The Cookies & Crème Pie (McDonalds USA)

Since then, McDonald’s has added some temporary baked goods to the lineup, including a cheese Danish and a pull-apart doughnut. 

READ MORE: IHOP introduces the pancake taco

The company's chocolate chip cookies, apple pies, and frozen desserts will still be available at restaurants nationwide.

FOX's Daniel Miller contributed to this report. 