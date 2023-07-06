McDonald's launches wedding catering package

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

McDonald's launches wedding catering package

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 3:20PM
Food and Drink
FOX 11

McDonald's offering wedding catering

McDonald's say it is now offering a $200 wedding plan for those who wish to have the golden arches cater their big day.

LOS ANGELES - You may now kiss the (Mc)bride! 

McDonald's recently revealed it's now offering a wedding catering package for couples who want to indulge in the golden arches on their special day.

The fast-food giant posted the news on its Indonesian Instagram page, detailing the $233 package that includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 400 chicken nuggets.  

"McD’ers, let’s make the wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package," the post reads. "Available various other exciting package options with a minimum order of 200 pcs."

Right now the wedding catering package is only available in Indonesia, but the chain said it could make its way to the U.S. depending on its popularity. 

McDonald's said that other packages are available as long as at least 200 items are ordered.

Keep in mind the packages cover only catering.

But that isn't the case in Hong Kong, where McDonald's offers wedding parties in its restaurants