MCSO: 2 dead in West Valley motorcycle crash

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists dead in the West Valley.

According to MCSO, the crash happened just before midnight on April 18 near Tuthill Road, just south of Beloat Road.

Deputies say two motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Tuthill Road and crashed into the railing alongside the road.

"Both drivers sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said on Monday.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Tuthill Road is closed in both directions between Beloat and Elliot Roads due to the investigation.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.