Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Child found not breathing at Queen Creek home hospitalized in critical condition

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Queen Creek
FOX 10 Phoenix
mcso badge article

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child found not breathing at a Queen Creek home is now in critical condition.

According to MCSO, deputies responded just after 8 a.m. on May 11 to the home located near Riggs and Sossaman Roads for reports of a child not breathing.

The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MCSO has not released any further information on the investigation.

Arizona Headlines

AHS: Emaciated Great Dane rescued from neglect; Phoenix woman arrested
slideshow

AHS: Emaciated Great Dane rescued from neglect; Phoenix woman arrested

AHS says a 3-year-old female Great Dane named Pandora was found locked in a crate without food or water and weighed just 57 pounds.

FD: 1-month-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Ahwatukee home
slideshow

FD: 1-month-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Ahwatukee home

According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded on May 11 to the home near Equestrian Trail and Warner Elliot Loop and found a bystander performing CPR on the infant.

FD: Family of 6 displaced by house fire in Phoenix
slideshow

FD: Family of 6 displaced by house fire in Phoenix

The fire reportedly started in the laundry room, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.