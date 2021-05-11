MCSO: Child found not breathing at Queen Creek home hospitalized in critical condition

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child found not breathing at a Queen Creek home is now in critical condition.

According to MCSO, deputies responded just after 8 a.m. on May 11 to the home located near Riggs and Sossaman Roads for reports of a child not breathing.

The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MCSO has not released any further information on the investigation.

