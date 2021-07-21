Expand / Collapse search
MCSO deputies escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of kindergarten

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Maricopa County deputies escort kindergartener for her first day of school

One little girl is getting a big escort for her first day of kindergarten in honor of her father Joshua Kinnard, an MCSO detention officer who died in 2018. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - July 21 marks the first day of school for many kids across the Valley, and one little girl in Chandler got a special escort for her first day of kindergarten.

Julianna Kinnard was surrounded by deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as they helped escort her to her first day of school.

The little girl's father, Joshua Kinnard, was a detention officer and was killed in 2018.

Julianna's mother, Maggie, says she's grateful for the support and help from the community.

She helped create a foundation in honor of her late husband and says she hopes to help others through the foundation.

Joshua Kinnard Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/JoshuaKinnardFoundation

