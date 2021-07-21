MCSO deputies escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of kindergarten

July 21 marks the first day of school for many kids across the Valley, and one little girl in Chandler got a special escort for her first day of kindergarten.

Julianna Kinnard was surrounded by deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as they helped escort her to her first day of school.

The little girl's father, Joshua Kinnard, was a detention officer and was killed in 2018.

Julianna's mother, Maggie, says she's grateful for the support and help from the community.

She helped create a foundation in honor of her late husband and says she hopes to help others through the foundation.

Joshua Kinnard Foundation

https://www.facebook.com/JoshuaKinnardFoundation

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.